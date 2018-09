MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- More than two dozen guns, are missing from a home in Aberdeen.

Monroe County Sheriff, Cecil Cantrell, says his office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

Investigators believe a man broke into an Aberdeen home, and stole 35 guns.

If you know anything about this crime, or the suspect, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 662-329-2468.