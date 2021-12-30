3,500 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Increases and shortages – Those were the twin themes of a Mississippi State Department of Health press conference today.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge. Just over a week ago it was responsible for 59% of COVID infections in Mississippi. Now 67% of new cases are due to Omicron.

Just today, 3,500 new cases of COVID were reported.

And in the last week, there has been a rapid increase in Long Term Care and nursing home outbreaks across the state.

The increase in cases is also being followed by an increase in hospitalizations. State epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Byers is calling it a 5th wave of infections.

What’s not increasing – yet – is treatment options. Statewide there is a shortage of monoclonal antibodies, and the existing supplies are being shipped to select hospitals.

On top of that, the most commonly used monoclonals are *not* effective against omicron. Mississippi is expecting a shipment of an antibody treatment that is, but those supplies will be limited as well.

The state is also expecting its first shipment of oral medicine, but it will be limited to 3 thousand pills.

This is all happening while there is a shortage of healthcare workers as well.

The spread is fastest in young adults.