$36,000 worth of lawn mowers taken from Columbus business

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – $36,000 worth of lawn mowers were taken from a Columbus business.

The theft happened at Four Seasons Farm and Garden on Alabama Street.

Investigators believe the unidentified suspect may have taken the mowers to an out-of-town location after taking them last week.

If you have any information about this theft call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.