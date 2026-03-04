37 million pounds of food sold at retailers nationwide recalled because it could contain glass

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, a frozen food manufacturer is expanding an earlier recall of frozen food sold at Trader Joe’s over potential glass contamination.

Portland, Ore.-based Ajinomoto Foods North America, which in February recalled 3.4 million pounds of chicken fried rice meals sold at the retailer, is now recalling nearly 37 million pounds, including ready-to-eat chicken and pork fried rice, ramen, and shu mai dumpling products, according to a notice from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The expanded recall, which covers 16 products manufactured between October 2024 and February 2026, affects items under the Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling, Tai Pei, and Trader Joe’s brands. The products’ best-by dates range from Feb. 28, 2026, to Aug. 19, 2027 (See the USDA’s full list of products and labels covered under the recall).

The products were shipped to retail locations nationwide, while some Ajinomoto items were exported to Canada and Mexico.

Consumers complained that they had discovered glass in some products, alerting food regulators to the problem.

“Upon further investigation, the establishment determined that a vegetable source ingredient, specifically carrots, was the likely source of the glass contamination, which also impacted the additional products subject to this expanded recall,” the USDA said.

The agency has not received any reports of injuries from consumers eating any of the recalled products.

