38th Annual Red Hills Festival

LOUISVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – The organizers describe Louisville’s Red Hills Festival. As having a lot to do for a lot of people to do.

The festival now in its 38th year and was held Saturday in downtown Louisville.

The festival features about 125 vendors of all types.

There’s food, arts and crafts, kid games, and a hundred car auto show.

Festival organizer Amy Hillyer says the outdoor festival continues to grow each year.

“It’s a tribute to Louisville and the people here and the surrounding areas. We always support everything that we do in Louisville and its just a great time and the festival just gets better and better every year. So, if you haven’t ever been to Red Hills Festival then you should come,” said Hillyer.

The festival is held each year over the Memorial Day weekend.