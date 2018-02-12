Bond Set For Accused Ambulance Burglar

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set for the man accused of breaking into an ambulance and several businesses.

He also faces new charges.

Jackson Tyler Hunter’s bond is set at $20,000.

Macon police charged him with three counts of Breaking and Entering a Commercial Building and one count of Breaking and Entering a Vehicle.

The last charge could be upgraded because an ambulance was involved.

Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree says Hunter has also been charged with two counts of burglary of a commercial building, for two separate alleged incidents.

Bond has not been set on those charges.

Police Chief Lucious Mason says the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics was called in after medical drugs were taken from the ambulance that serves Noxubee General Hospital.

Investigators found multiple cash registers, narcotics and tools with Hunter when he was arrested.

Officers identified the Noxubee County man and his vehicle in security footage.

Other charges against Hunter are possible.