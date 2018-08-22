3rd Derrick Bankhead Murder Trial Begins

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony in Derrick Bankhead’s third murder trial started on Wednesday morning.

The attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case.

Prosecutors say Bankhead’s cousin, Eddie Bankhead, was shot and killed during an armed robbery in July 2011.

Michael Ross, also charged in the crime, was the state’s first witness.

Former Police Chief Selvain McQueen was also scheduled to testify on Wednesday.

Derrick Bankhead’s first conviction was overturned after it was learned that District Attorney Scott Colom was a stand-in defense attorney for Bankhead during a 2011 preliminary hearing.

The second trial ended after the jury deadlocked on a decision.