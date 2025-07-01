Swear-in ceremony held for Mayor and Board in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point city leaders are gearing up for a new administration with some familiar faces.

A swearing-in ceremony was held on July 1 for the city’s Mayor and Board of Selectmen.

For Mayor Rod Bobo and most of the board, it’s back to work.

Bobo is proud of what they have accomplished in the past four years, including a citywide paving project that is now moving into its third phase.

But the Mayor also has some new priorities for his second term.

“We want to attack our housing issue. We have, like many municipalities, an affordable housing issue. We have economic development coming to the area, industrial development coming to the area, so it’s incumbent on us to provide somewhere for these folks to stay. We anticipate that our population could possibly grow. And, so, that’s going to pose a situation where we need somewhere to house these folks,” said Rodrick.

Circuit Court Judge Michelle Easterling administered the Oaths of Office to the Mayor and Selectmen.

