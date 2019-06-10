4.0 earthquake rocks area near Cleveland

Cleveland—Federal geologists say an earthquake with an estimated magnitude 4 has been detected just northeast of Cleveland, Ohio. The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Lake Erie, approximately 2.5 miles north of Eastlake, at about 10:50 a.m.

CBS Cleveland affiliate WOIO reports there was no serious damage in the immediate area, according to Ohio law enforcement, but multiple agencies said they received an overwhelming number of 911 calls from residents asking what the shaking was.

- Advertisement -

The U.S. Geological Survey is collecting responses on its website from people who felt the tremors. A magnitude 4 earthquake can cause moderate damage.

The earthquake was centered some 2.5 miles north-northwest of Eastlake, a city of nearly 20,000 people. The nearby city of Mentor urged people to stop calling 911 unless they have an emergency because dispatchers were being “overwhelmed” by callers asking about the earthquake.

WOIO reported rumblings were felt in portions of Cuyahoga, Geauga, Summit, Ashtabula, Portage, Lorain, Medina, and Summit counties, according to the USGS.