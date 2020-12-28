4 Arrested In Tupelo Christmas Night Shooting And Chase

- Advertisement -

TUPELO, Miss. (TPD Press Release) – On Friday, December 25, 2020, at approximately 09:00 pm Tupelo Police Patrol Officers were notified that 2 vehicles were traveling north on Gloster Street in the area of West Main and that the occupant(s) of a white Volkswagen Passat were shooting at the occupant(s) of a white Chevy pickup. Officers observed the vehicles in the area of North Gloster Street and McCullough where a traffic stop was initiated on the Passat. Instead of stopping the Passat continued until finally stopping at Front Street and Jackson. 4 occupants were detained.

The driver of the Chevy met officers on Main Street where it was observed that the Chevy did have holes in it consistent with gunshots. Chevy driver stated that an argument occurred in the area of South Green and Hwy 45 over a possible motor vehicle collision. During that altercation, the occupants of the Passat attempted to steal a rifle from the occupant of the Chevy. When the Chevy driver fled the Passat pursued and shots were fired.

The driver of the Passat; Shonquirius Lauderdale (22 y/o Shannon MS) and passengers Aubrien Meaders (19 y/o, Amory MS), Estabian Rogers (20 y/o, Nettleton MS) and Roy Wright (17 y/o, Tupelo MS) were all detained. Drug paraphernalia and an open container were located in the Passat. Officers walking the path of the fleeing Passat located a handgun lying on the shoulder of Front Street.

Lauderdale was charged with Shooting into a Motor Vehicle and Attempted Armed Robbery. Ordered held without bond.

Wright was charged with Attempted Armed Robbery. Ordered held without bond.

Rogers and Meaders were charged with Accessory to Armed Robbery. Also ordered held without bond.

No injuries were reported during this incident.