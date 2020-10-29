4 Co. Electric Power Association helps with Hurricane Zeta Relief

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Hurricane Zeta relief efforts are well underway for residents along the gulf coast.

Two crews from 4 County Electric Power Association left this morning on their way to assist Singing River Electric Power Association with power restoration efforts.

The two groups are made up of 11 men equipped with bucket trucks, digger derrick truck, and crew trucks.

As of this morning, two-thirds of Singing River’s 83 thousand members were without power.

Rural electric cooperatives throughout the nation share a reciprocal agreement with each other to provide help to sister cooperatives in times of crisis.

The two 4 county crews will assist with downed power lines and substations.