4-County and TVA ask Consumers for Voluntary Reduction in Power Use

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The extreme heat is not just affecting the local area; it’s being felt across the entire Southeast.

And that has a regional power supplier asking for help from its customers.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking its distribution power companies for voluntary reductions in use.

That has providers like 4-County Electric Power Association turning to members to make some simple temporary changes.

They’re asking people to put off large energy use, things like cooking, running dishwashers, and doing laundry, until after peak heat and use hours.

They also recommend turning off unused lights and appliances and turning thermostats up a few degrees.

Peak use is usually between 12 pm and 6 pm.

The small changes can help maintain the power grid during the extreme conditions.

“It’s not unusual. It’s not uncommon. And, it’s mostly just a precautionary measure; there’s no danger right now that TVA isn’t going to have enough electricity, but it’s something that usually happens a handful of times a year, wintertime and summertime, when the temperatures are extremely hot, and it’s just a good thing to do to put less pressure on the grid,” said 4-County EPA and Marketing/PR Manager Jon Turner.

4-County expects things to return to more normal Summer demand this weekend.

