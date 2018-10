(UNDATED) (WCBI/4 COUNTY) – 4 County crews helping restore electricity to Florida homes say they are making some headway. After spending the first few days working on the backbone of the system, the 4 County crews were able to restore power to the first set of homes in the area they are assigned. The crew also shared a unique picture which shows a different way of viewing Hurricane Michael’s power.

That is not a lineman standing in snow. That is actually harvested cotton that was blown into trees and across the ground in the storm. You can read the complete first hand account of the crew trip here - Advertisement - https://www.facebook.com/4CountyElectric/posts/2050207165044563