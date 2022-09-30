4-County crew heads to Florida to help restore electricity

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 4-county crew is on the way to Florida to help get the lights back on for the millions affected by Hurricane Ian.

The crew of 12 left 4-County around 7 o’clock this morning. They will be assisting a sister cooperative in restoring power to residents hit by Ian’s high winds and storm surge.

Linemen will help repair and replace downed power lines, poles, and other damaged property. 4-County has also sent equipment to assist in the recovery process.

“Once we get to the co-op we’re going to assist, they’ll give us a designated birddog. It’s just a guide from their company that more or less just shows us their lines; where the lines are down. Give us a starting point. We’ll go and pretty much do what they tell us to do – get people’s lights back on,” said Abe Finley, Crew Leader for 4-County.

4-County crews are expected to remain in Florida for at least a week depending on how bad the damage is and how long the work takes.

