4-County crew heads south to assist with storm restoration

Restoration work is expected to take a couple of days

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Local utility crews are lending a helping hand to those affected by tornado damage.

4-County Electric Power Association sent a crew of 12 linemen to South Mississippi’s Pearl River Valley Electric Cooperative (PREVC) based in Columbia.

The men will assist with storm restoration from setting new poles to replacing downed wire.

PRVEC serves about 53,000 members.

4-County CEO Brian Clark said, ” It’s one of the great things about working in the Cooperative world. When one of our sister co-ops needs help, we are happy to lend a hand. And when and if we need help, they’ll be right there by our side.”

The crew departed on Sunday. Restoration work is expected to take a couple of days.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.