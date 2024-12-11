4 County Electric Association collects toys for local community

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanks to the 4 County Electric Power Association, Christmas will be a little brighter this year for families.

The 4 County Electric Power Association’s employees are collecting toys for the community.

4 County partnered with the Salvation Army to raise the toys for children.

The toys will be distributed to several families in the WCBI viewing area.

The CEO/General Manager Brian Clark said he hopes this makes Christmas morning better for parents and children.

“We want to give back to a lot of people, we know Mississippi has a lot of people that are struggling, and we just want to be a little bright light to some kids this Christmas. If a kid can be happy, and we can see a parent smile and be able to spend some quality time with their children, that is what we want, and we just hope we bring some bright smiles to some kids’ faces,” said Brian Clark, CEO/General manager of 4 County Electric Power Association.

Clark said 4 County has been doing the toy drive for over 20 years, and they will be collecting toys until December 17.

