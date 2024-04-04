4-County Electric Power Association expands to internet services

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – From illuminating homes to connecting communities online, 4-County Electric Power Association is now powering up West Point with FastNet internet services.

This marks a shift for 4-County, as it ventures beyond electricity, elevating internet access across the region.

4-County is known for lighting up homes across the south for decades and now it’s beaming the light through fiber optic cables, providing fast net Internet services to us members.

“So if you back up to 2019 when the legislatures changed the law, before then we couldn’t do this. After that, we started studying the impact of if we brought fiber to our region. Look, our mission 4-County is to improve the quality of all those that we touch. That’s where we hinge from right, if we’re gonna help our communities and a lot of our communities had below-par internet. If we do this, what does it look like for us? What manpower do we need? Can we get the funding, and can we make a group of it, and be successful? And on top of that, we put a lot of prayer involved. The Lord shut doors and opened windows on the path that he did. We’re successful. It’s proving to be the right thing. People are happy. We’re happy. It’s a win-win for everybody,” said Brian Clark, 4-County CEO.

4-county is on track to providing thousands with internet services in West Point. We’ll keep you updated as it powers up across the grid.

