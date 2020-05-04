4-County Electric Power Association extends grace period on disconnects

4-County has extended the grace period on disconnects two more weeks. That’s until June 1.

The power company waived penalties for late bills for members who may be struggling because of COVID-19 shutdowns and layoffs.

4-County was among the electric providers that chose to not disconnect power for 60 days.

Past due bills that are paid in full by the end of May will have any assessed penalties waived. The waiver was only for bills that went unpaid during the moratorium and all bills must still be paid.

Four County also encouraged members who need assistance to take advantage of their Warm Neighbors program.

Members who qualify have the chance to get a one-time payment for a bill. The program, managed by the Salvation Army, is available to any 4-County member.

The Salvation Army can be reached at (662) 327-5137.