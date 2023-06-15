4-County EPA crew travels to storm disaster area to help restore power

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Help is on the way for those storm victims in Lexington.

A 4-County Electric Power Association crew left to go to the Delta region.

These 11 men will help restore power to Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association customers.

That co-op had 50 broken poles and downed lines after storms rolled through Wednesday.

4-County and other cooperatives in the country operate under an agreement to help each other during times of disaster and crisis.

