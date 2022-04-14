4-County fixed 20 poles broken between Lowndes and Noxubee Counties

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) ) – Work started early this morning to repair a number of broken poles in the 4-County Electric Power Association territory.

The utility believes about 20 poles were broken in Lowndes and Noxubee Counties, from Artesia to Brooksville.

There were also some broken poles in the Mashulaville area.

It took most of the day to make the repairs.

By mid-afternoon, less than 90 Members were without electricity.

Four County hopes to have the repairs completed by the end of the day.