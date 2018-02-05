4-County Foundation Gives Back To Its Community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An area utility company is helping to boost the power of local organizations.

The 4-County Electric Power Association Foundation and the Tennessee Valley Authority held a joint celebration.

- Advertisement -

They recognized their partnership in the Energy Smart Opportunities Program and the third anniversary of the 4-County Foundation.

The Foundation will distribute over $60,000 in awards this year.

The Mississippi State University Extension/Chickasaw County 4-H received a little over $4,000 to assist with travel expenses to attend a national competition.

“We would have to pay out of pocket for a plane ticket, hotel, food, and all of that. We would not have been able to make it without the 4-County donations,” says 4-H member, Gage VanLandingham.

Since the program kicked off, the foundation has awarded over $570,000 in grants.