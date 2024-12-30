4-County has been working diligently to restore power to homes

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 4-County Electric Power Association has been working through the night to restore power to homes.

CEO General Manager Brian Clark says there were around 7,000 homes without power due to the weather.

While most of those homes have been restored there are still some out there seeking power.

They plan to have all power restored by the end of the day Sunday, Dec. 29.

There were over a dozen broken poles and downed wires throughout the Golden Triangle.

Clark says this was a big event for their system.

