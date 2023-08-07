4-County installing free guest Wi-Fi network at Lowndes County Sportsplex

wifi internet

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – You won’t have to leave your tech at home when you go to the Lowndes County Sportsplex.

4-County Electric Power Association is installing high-speed fiber internet at the county’s newest sports facility.

The high-tech hook-up won’t just be for coaches and officials. 4-County is also setting up a free guest network that will be available for visitors to the park.

And the service won’t cost county taxpayers.

“The high-speed internet they were offering in the county has been a game changer. To offer affordable, reliable, quick internet, it’s a good thing for students in the county. It’s a good thing for everything from access right down to where we are with the park. So, I think it will enhance our park a great deal when you have access to high-speed internet,” said Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

Supervisors hope to have the Wi-Fi connections in place by the Sportsplex projected opening in September.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter