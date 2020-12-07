4 County is providing a free community Wi-Fi hotspot for GTR residents

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – You can connect with school, work, and family – all from the 4 County parking lot.
For a limited time, 4 County is providing a free community Wi-Fi hotspot at their corporate center on Frontage Road, near the GTR exit off of Highway 82.
The free service is available to members and anyone in the community who needs short term internet access.
Users can park in the 4-County parking lot and access the wireless broadband signal, allowing them to use the internet.
Be prepared to work from your vehicle or outside if the weather warrants.
4-County General Manager Brian Clark says access to the hot spot will soon be available at the Starkville office and other areas.
4-County’s FASTnet internet service is rolling out with three pilot projects in western Clay, northeastern Choctaw, and northern Noxubee counties.