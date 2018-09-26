4 County names new CEO

LOWNDES COUNTY (4-COUNTY RELEASE)-

The 4-County Electric Power Association Board of Directors has selected Brian Clark as the cooperative’s new CEO/general manager.

He was introduced following Tuesday’s meeting of the Association’s board of directors.

No stranger to 4-County, Brian brings an impressive array of experience to the position. He began his career with 4-County in December 2005 as a staff accountant. Brian was promoted to chief accountant, and later became chief financial officer in 2013. He was named assistant general manager in February of this year.

“We are excited to introduce Brian Clark as CEO/general manager,” said Jay Gilliland, president of 4-County’s Board of Directors. “Brian has always shown initiative and dedication in the performance of his duties to help ensure that 4-County delivers quality member service, while keeping employee welfare at the forefront of his decisions. His leadership and expertise within the cooperative business model will prove invaluable in carrying on 4-County’s tradition of excellence.”

Brian and his wife, Amy, along with son, Colton, live in Lowndes County. Brian has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi State University (MSU) and a master’s degree in accounting with an emphasis in taxation (also from MSU). He is also a graduate of the prestigious Robert I. Kabat Management Internship Program (MIP). The MIP is a series of workshops offered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin. The program guides participants through all facets of the electric utility industry, including the many changes occurring around the nation. MIP participants go through three 10-day sessions designed to challenge and educate participants in new, innovative management techniques.

Brian will assume his duties at 4-County on Oct. 1, following Joe Cade’s retirement in September.