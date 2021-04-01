4-County rolls out new fiber service for north MS residents

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- 4-County Electric Power Association rolls out construction plans for its new FastNet fiber efforts.

The broadband services will be available to nearly 49,000 members.

- Advertisement -

4-County C.E.O, Brian Clark says FastNet includes more than two million feet of fiber for under-served areas.

But some families won’t see this broadband build out overnight.

Clark says certain areas will take about three years to complete, with possible delays and additions during construction plans.

” Over the past few years, you seen people leave rural areas and go to the next more populated area. So, we ‘re hoping with this it will a resurgence and people will stay in their counties. They’ll stay in the communities and they’ll have connectivity to the world. People won’t move closer to town or in town to have that same level of service people in town have,” said Brian Clark.

There are four phases to the FastNet fiber construction.

Phase One begins this Spring. Phase Four begins in 2024.