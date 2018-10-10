4-County sends helps to Florida

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- 11 lineman with 4-County Electric are hitting the road to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Michael’s wrath.

Wednesday morning a team of volunteers loaded up trucks with their equipment.

- Advertisement -

The crews will drive into the panhandle of the Sunshine State early Thursday morning.

The group of men will be split into two teams

They will help restore power, put in new poles and whatever needed to help those affected get back on their feet.

Tommy Reed has been with 4-County since 2001. He says he’s glad he’s able to lend a helping hand.

“It gives us a good feeling to help other people. Those people, no telling how long some of them could be out of power. We want to do the best we can to get their way of life back to normal,” said Reed.

Reed says right now it’s unclear how long they’ll be there, but they anticipate up to two weeks.