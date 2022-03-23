4-County took a hit with utility poles and power outages

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 4-County Electric Power Association takes a hit with utility poles and power outages from yesterday’s storms.

Winds and trees toppled poles in Clay and Noxubee Counties.

The utility reports about 30 damaged poles in the area.

Crews have been working to restore power in storm-damaged areas.

As of late this afternoon, all of Noxubee County was reconnected.

Only about 60 customers remained without electricity in Clay County.