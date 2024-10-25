4-H hosts 24th annual community service project in Chickasaw Co.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Chickasaw County 4-H Clubs hosted its 24th annual community service project “Frankie’s Fall Fun & Games Day”.

The event was at the Chickasaw County Agri-Center in Houston.

The fun-day is held for special needs students attending the Chickasaw County School District, along with Houston and Houlka Schools and the Okolona School District.

The day was filled with carnival games, horseback riding, wagon rides, and more.

The event was free of charge.

