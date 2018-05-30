4-H State Congress adds new program to spark interest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) –Head, heart, hands, and health. Those four words are at the center of the 4-H program.

The program has been around for over a hundred years.

In the past 4-H has struggled to keep kids involved.

To overcome this challenge they have added new programs to spark kids interests.

John Long never thought he would end up working for 4-H. When his mom told him about it, he had no interest. Today, he is the youth development specialist and is sharing his love of the program with students.

“4-H is a youth development organization. It teaches young people life skills in the hopes that they become competent and caring adults in the future,” said Long.

4-H has a long history, but there have been some ups and downs.

“There has been a decrease, but in the past five years we have increased the numbers so today on campus we have over 700 4-H’ers and volunteers,” said Dr. Paula Threadgill.

What began over a hundred years ago with livestock and agriculture is changing with the times to stay relevant in its second century.

“Extension started to introduce new agriculture practices to the rural farmers. Well now we are branching out into the urban areas,” said Long.

“It’s way more than that. Agriculture is just a sector of it. It began with agriculture, but it has evolved,” said Jaylin Smith.

Some of the new programs are performing arts, robotics, and cooking.

All of the club’s offerings – new and traditional – are on display this week at Mississippi State.

“4-H Congress is a leadership program that is designed for 4-H’ers ages 14-19. They come to campus to help provide those workshops, provide contests, and activities,” said Threadgill.

Smith is still pretty new to the 4-H program but says she is already learning some valuable lessons.

“It has made me become a better follower and not just a better leader. I’ve learned who to follow to get leadership skills. Because any great leader has someone to follow,” said Smith.

Smith says she has seen the program continue to change and adapt.

“I’ve seen a lot more diversity just in my two years. People of all different walks of life are wanting to be a part of 4-H,” said Smith.

The 4-H State Congress continues through Friday.