4 inmates escape from Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Four Hinds County inmates remain on the run after escaping.

Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes were discovered missing from the detention center in Raymond early Sunday morning.

A Hinds County public works truck was also stolen shortly after the escape. That vehicle has since been found in Spring Valley, Texas.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones also believes another stolen pick-up could be connected to the escape.

A 2005 red Chevrolet Silverado with a silver toolbox and a silver stripe on the side of the truck. Its license plate is DBQ7558.

It was last seen going east on Interstate 20 in Rankin County on Sunday morning.

If you know where these men are, call 911.

