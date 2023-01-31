4 people face trouble in connection to witness bribery scheme

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A scheme hatched behind bars landed the victim of a shooting and the man charged in the gunfire with a longer rap sheet.

Billy Bowen and Emily Morgan were both charged with tampering with a witness.

Tracy Mills was charged with receiving a bribe.

Investigators said this started on January 15 when Bowen called Hannah Watkins from the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

He asked her to reach out to Mills, who was the victim of the shooting, and make a deal for Mills to drop the charges.

Bowen was accused of shooting at Mills.

The next day all four spoke and agreed to a deal for Mills to drop the charges in exchange for money and a new car.

This all occurred on the jail’s video phone system.

Once jail staff found out, charges were filed.

Deputies are still searching for Hannah Watkins.

