Shannon man arrested for alleged purse snatching incident

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Shannon man was accused of taking someone’s purse at a Tupelo business.

27-year-old Quintel Montgomery was charged with robbery. This was the charge that was once known as strong-arm robbery, which means no weapon was used.

Investigators believed Montgomery went up to the victim’s vehicle on West Main Street, opened the door, and demanded their purse.

Police said Montgomery then got in a nearby vehicle and then drove away.

His bond was set at $40,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X