Lowndes Co. deputies track down man accused of choking partner

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies tracked down a man accused of putting his partner in a chokehold.

31-year-old Corey Beard was charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence by strangulation.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were called to Wenonah Drive this past Saturday.

The victim told law enforcement she lost consciousness after being put in a chokehold and was hit in the face.

Deputies reportedly saw signs of abuse.

Beard was arrested Tuesday.

His bond has not been set.

More charges were possible in the investigation.

