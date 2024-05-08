Lowndes Co. deputies track down man accused of choking partner
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies tracked down a man accused of putting his partner in a chokehold.
31-year-old Corey Beard was charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence by strangulation.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were called to Wenonah Drive this past Saturday.
The victim told law enforcement she lost consciousness after being put in a chokehold and was hit in the face.
Deputies reportedly saw signs of abuse.
Beard was arrested Tuesday.
His bond has not been set.
More charges were possible in the investigation.