Former Noxubee County Sheriff pleads guilty

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The former Sheriff of Noxubee County pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI agents about his relationship with an inmate in the Noxubee County jail.

Terry Grassaree was accused of using his position as Sheriff to solicit and accept nude photos and videos from a female inmate in exchange for favorable treatment.

According to court documents, Grassaree provided her with benefits at the jail that other inmates did not receive, including allowing the use of a cell phone, tobacco, and other items. She was also made a trustee and given a job cooking in the jail.

During an interview with the FBI, Grassaree lied about receiving photographs and video.

Grassaree was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2022. One of Grassaree’s former deputies, Vance Phillips has also pleaded guilty to using facilities in interstate commerce.

Phillips is awaiting sentencing and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Grassaree is scheduled to be sentenced in August and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

