4 teens on the run after escaping Nashville jail

Nashville authorities are searching for four teens who escaped from a downtown juvenile detention facility on Saturday, police said. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old in the group have been accused in two separate slayings, while two other escapees, ages 15 and 17, are facing armed robbery and gun possession charges.

Nashville identified the escapees as Decorrius Wright, 16, and Morris Marsh, 17, who are both murder suspects, and Brandon Caruthers, 17, and Calvin Howse, 15.

According to Nashville police, the four teens were on work detail at the Juvenile Detention Center when a staff supervisor left them to address a fight at another location at the facility. They managed to get on an elevator and “used staff protocols” to get to the ground floor, where they exited through a series of doors, police said. They were last seen running on South 2nd Street toward Jefferson Street.

Police said it appeared 35 minutes elapsed before they were notified of the escape.

Juvenile Crime Task Force officers are redeploying at this hour to assist Youth Services detectives in the search for escaped juveniles Decorrius Wright, 16, Morris Marsh, 17, Brandon Caruthers, 17, and Calvin Howse, 15. See them or have info? 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/IvOfqL3asm — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 1, 2019

Police initially said the teens were reportedly seen at a gas station early Sunday in Clarksville, which is about 47 miles northwest of Nashville. But after a juvenile crime task force officer reviewed security video, it was determined the people in the video weren’t the fugitives.

Wright is accused of being involved in the killing of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, who was found shot to death outside his home on February 7.

Police charged three girls and two boys with criminal homicide in the death of Yorlets, who was the frontman for the rock band Carverton. Police said the suspects were in a stolen pickup truck in an alley behind Yorlets’ home when they spotted him outside. They are accused of stealing his wallet, demanding the keys to his vehicle and shooting him when he refused.

Marsh is accused in the April murder of Charles Easley, 19.