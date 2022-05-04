4 West Point teens facing Capital Murder charges in March homicide

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – 4 West Point teens now face Capital Murder charges in a March homicide.

17-year-old William Austin Hill and 19-year-old Emerson Houston were arrested on Friday.

17-year-old Greyson Klutts and 15-year-old Jeremy Klutts, Junior were arrested earlier this week.

All 4 have been charged with Capital Murder in the death of 41-year-old Mikel Craven.

Craven was found lying in a ditch on Blake Road close to the Pine Grove Road intersection on March 11th.

When he was taken to the hospital, it was discovered that he had been shot.

Craven died of his wounds.

Investigators now believe that robbery was the possible motive in Craven’s death.

Bond has been denied for Houston, Hill, and Jeremy Klutts.

Greyson Klutts was given a $75,000 bond and must wear an ankle monitor.

“We knew the victim in this. We know the suspects; we know the families. You know, this sends a shockwave through your community anytime there is a homicide. This just seemed like it felt a little bit closer because of the connectedness we have with the families,” said Sheriff Eddie Scott, Clay County.

All 4 are being charged as adults.

Austin Hill was previously charged with attempted murder for a stabbing last October