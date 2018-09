WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Dozens of booths will be setup in downtown West Point for the 40th Annual Prairie Arts Festival.

Things will kick off with a 5k run at 8 a.m Saturday. If you didn’t register, you can register on site if you sign up by 7:45 a.m.

The family fun event will feature a lot of arts and crafts, jewelry, food and blues music.

An art auction will also be put on during the first part of the day.

The Prairie Arts Festival will be on from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.