42 year-old-man indicted on two human trafficking charges

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Gregory Gavin is indicted on two human trafficking charges.
Prosecutors allege the 42-year-old forced two women to work between October and November of last year in Lowndes County.
The indictment did not say what type of work investigators believe Gavin forced the women to do.
Gavin is being prosecuted as a habitual offender because of three prior convictions in Lowndes County.
Those cases are not related to this human trafficking indictment.
No trial date has been set.