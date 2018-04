With Summer around the corner, it’s about the perfect time to take a trip to Hawaii! But if that’s not a possibility for you, then bring Hawaii to you with this delicious Hawaiian Ham!

Ingredients:

1 large cooked ham

3 cups brown sugar

1 cup honey

1 20-oz can pineapple bits

Directions:

1. Layer bottom of crock-pot in 1 cup brown sugar

2. Put ham into crock-pot.

3. Pour honey on top of ham

4. Pour pineapple on top of ham

5. Pour rest of brown sugar on ham

6. Cook low and slow 3-4 hours