Hot Weather Continues

TONIGHT: Mild overnight with lows in the mid to low 60s. We’ll keep it a clear sky, and it will feel refreshing compared to the heat of the day.

SUNDAY: Highs in the low 90s. Humidity builds in this weekend, putting heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Make sure to be aware of who is in your car, where your pets are and to wear sunscreen.

- Advertisement -

MONDAY: Hot and partly cloudy. An isolated shower or storm is possible late. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Mostly clear and mild overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY-NEXT WEEKEND: Warm and humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

FOLLOW @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER AND SNAPCHAT