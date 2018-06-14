Black Caucus backs Baria in Dem primary runoff for US Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is endorsing a candidate in the Democratic primary runoff for a U.S. Senate seat.

The caucus chairwoman, Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes, says Thursday that the 49-member group is supporting state Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis.

Baria is an attorney and served one term in the state Senate before winning two terms in the House. He faces venture capitalist Howard Sherman of Meridian in the June 26 primary runoff.

The Democratic nominee will face Republican Sen. Roger Wicker and two other candidates Nov. 6.

Williams-Barnes says Baria has a legislative record of voting for education and mental health funding, and he has advocated expanding Medicaid, making changes to the criminal justice system and removing the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.

