44th annual Amory Railroad Festival draws thousands

The festival is the biggest event of the year for the Monroe County town, bringing in business from all over the region.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory’s biggest event of the year has vendors, live music, fair food, a carnival, and so much more returns for its 44th year.

Thousands of people come to enjoy the annual Amory Railroad Festival.

Alvin Stromain, an attendee, said the festival draws people from all over.

“You got the locals, plus people way off coming in too,” Stromain said. “So it’s probably, I can’t even count there’s so many people.”

Drew Edgeworth, the Amory Railroad Festival sponsorships chairman, said he even met a couple that flew in for the occasion.

“We met a couple the other day that flew in just for this festival because they’ve been coming for so many years,” Edgeworth said.

The average Saturday attendance is 60,000 people.

Edgeworth said the event is a community service.

“It’s giving back to this community,” Edgeworth said. “Coming out here and seeing this community have a great time like we are having right now, and we will continue to have, it just warms the heart.”

Allen Vishbach with Ink Demon Café said the mass gathering shows how diverse communities can come together.

Allen , Ink Demon Café

“Festivals like this, it really shows you the diversity that Mississippi actually has to offer,” Vishbach said. “It just creates more open mindedness. It shows what America actually is at its deepest core.”

The Amory Railroad Festival was started in 1979 by local churches and civics groups.

