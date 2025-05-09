44th Annual Red Hills Festival cancelled for this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If your weekend plans included heading to Louisville for some funnel cake, live music, arts, and a car show, we have some bad news.

The 44th Annual Red Hills Festival scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled.

The Red Hills Festival Committee made the announcement this afternoon, on May 9.

The committee cited the possibility of heavy rainfall throughout the day as the reason.

Members met with weather experts and city and county officials and decided it was in the best interest of the safety of vendors, volunteers, and visitors to cancel this year’s festival.

