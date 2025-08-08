45 Days Until Fall!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are getting closer to Fall, but you wouldn’t know it based on our temperatures alone.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will be in the low-70’s and any rain/storms will fizzle out overnight.

SATURDAY: Another warm day, with afternoon highs in the low-90’s. Rain chances are slim, however there will be a lot of cloud cover at times that could produce a few sprinkles.

SUNDAY: Similar to Saturday, however rain chances increase slightly. A few more afternoon showers are possible, especially in our northern counties.