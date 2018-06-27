Columbus receives award for response to medical emergencies

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus received recognition for it’s response to medical emergencies.

City leaders accepted the Municipal Excellence Award Wednesday afternoon.

The award is for the creation of the Med 1 and 2 units that respond to medical calls for Columbus Fire and Rescue.

More than 5,000 calls a year are answered in the vehicles, which are staffed with two people every day of the year.

The first place award is for Public Safety with a Population over 10,000.

An awards ceremony was held at the Mississippi Municipal League conference.