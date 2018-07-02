Ballot battle continues in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A ballot battle continues in one local town.

A year after Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill was sworn into office, the ballots that got her elected are still being called into question by her challenger, Johnny Moore.

Monday, Special Judge Barry Ford held a hearing where he examined the outside of one of the ten ballots being challenged.

The Circuit Clerk says the judge directed him to keep all the ballots sealed, in a vault, which is inside another vault.

A closed door meeting will be held with the Election Commission and both attorneys on July 19.

A final decision will be made on July 20 at 10 a.m.