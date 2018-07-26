Juveniles Charged In Armed Robbery

TUPELO (WCBI) – Two juveniles will face an adult court in connection with a Tupelo armed robbery. 14 year old Pedro Gomez was arrested Wednesday and 15 year old Oscar Castillo was picked up Thursday for the July 18th robbery of a Chickasaw Trail resident.

Detectives say the pair took a jacket, shoes and an I-Phone from another juvenile.

One of the suspects pulled a gun during the holdup. That played a key role in the decision to charge the pair as adults. Both are free on bond.

