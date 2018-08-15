Back-To-School Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

With schools coming into session, it’s important to get a healthy meal for both the kids and the parents. Here’s a back-to-school breakfast meal that will be perfect for the whole family to start the day off right! And, as a casserole, measurements are only suggestions! See what you can come up with!
Ingredients:
6 – 12 oz breakfast meat
– one 3 oz bacon bits bag
– 6 oz cooked, chopped suasage
– 4-6 oz chopped ham
1 onion – chopped
1 cup – diced peppers
1 handful chopped spinach
2 cups – shredded cheese
12 eggs
1 cup – milk
4 tbsp – flour
1 tsp – salt
1/2 tsp – pepper
Directions:
1. Grease slow-cooker with non-stick spray.
2. Layer frozen tater tots, veggies, meat and cheese in crock-pot.
3. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, eggs, milk and seasonings.
4. Pour egg mixture on top of the ingredients.
5. Cook low and slow 6-8 hours.