Back-To-School Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

With schools coming into session, it’s important to get a healthy meal for both the kids and the parents. Here’s a back-to-school breakfast meal that will be perfect for the whole family to start the day off right! And, as a casserole, measurements are only suggestions! See what you can come up with!

Ingredients:

6 – 12 oz breakfast meat

– one 3 oz bacon bits bag

– 6 oz cooked, chopped suasage

– 4-6 oz chopped ham

1 onion – chopped

1 cup – diced peppers

1 handful chopped spinach

2 cups – shredded cheese

12 eggs

1 cup – milk

4 tbsp – flour

1 tsp – salt

1/2 tsp – pepper

Directions:

1. Grease slow-cooker with non-stick spray.

2. Layer frozen tater tots, veggies, meat and cheese in crock-pot.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, eggs, milk and seasonings.

4. Pour egg mixture on top of the ingredients.

5. Cook low and slow 6-8 hours.