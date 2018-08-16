Endangered/Missing child alert canceled

UPDATE: Briley S. Lee was found safe. According to the Jackson CBS affiliate station, the parents are now in custody.

- Advertisement -

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- State investigators are searching for a 19-month-old girl from Jackson.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a press release, Briley S. Lee was last seen shortly before 11 Wednesday night in the 600 block off I-55 in north Jackson.

She was last seen wearing a pink and orange long dress, silver sandals and had a pink bow in her hair.

Officials believe she is with Wesley Dewayne Lee and 26-year-old Brittani L. Lee.

He is a black man and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt.

Brittani Lee is a white female and was last seen wearing blue short pants and a white shirt.

They were traveling south on the I-55 west frontage road in a dark green Honda, possibly with the Mississippi license plate RCB 776.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these people, contact the Jackson Police Department.