Endangered/Missing child alert canceled

By
Elizabeth Tewolde
-
0

UPDATE: Briley S. Lee was found safe. According to the Jackson CBS affiliate station, the parents are now in custody.

 

- Advertisement -

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- State investigators are searching for a 19-month-old girl from Jackson.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a press release, Briley S. Lee was last seen shortly before 11 Wednesday night in the 600 block off I-55 in north Jackson.

She was last seen wearing a pink and orange long dress, silver sandals and had a pink bow in her hair.

Officials believe she is with Wesley Dewayne Lee and 26-year-old Brittani L. Lee.

He is a black man and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt.

Brittani Lee is a white female and was last seen wearing blue short pants and a white shirt.

They were traveling south on the I-55 west frontage road in a dark green Honda, possibly with the Mississippi license plate RCB 776.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these people, contact the Jackson Police Department.

Briley S. Lee
Briley S. Lee
Report a Typo
SHARE